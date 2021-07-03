Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended for 5807 teaching posts

DSSSB has extended the registration date for TGT posts till July 10, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended for 5807 teaching posts(HT file)

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has extended the registration date for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021. The last date to register has been extended from July 3 to July 10, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the teaching posts can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the notice released by the Board, candidates are hereby informed that in view of the directions of Ld CAT, inputs of the User Departments, and administrative reasons, the last date for submission of online application forms has been extended from July 3 to July 10, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5807 teaching posts in the state. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidates applying for these posts is below 32 years.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, P.W.D, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from payment of application fees.

The selection of the candidates will be through One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The exam questions will be bilingual – Hindi and English except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

