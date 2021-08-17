Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DST invites applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists
employment news

DST invites applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists on direct recruitment basis.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST
DST invites applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications to fill 13 posts of Scientists on direct recruitment basis. “The screening and selection process shall be as prescribed by central government. The composition of the eligibility committee, screening cum shortlisting committee and interview board shall be as prescribed by central government,” the department has said.

The upper age limit for scientist ‘C’ post will be 35 years, it will be 40 years and 50 years for scientist ‘D’ and scientist ‘F’, respectively.

The vacancies for the posts of scientist ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ are outside the purview of reservation, the DST has said in the job notice.

Vacancy details

• Scientist ‘C’: 9 posts

• Scientist ‘D’: 3 posts

• Scientist ‘F’: 1 post

Eligibility criteria, other details

The application forms are available on the official website of the DST. Candidates can apply for the post within 60 days from the date of publication of the job advertisement in the employment news paper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scientists jobs
TRENDING NEWS

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP