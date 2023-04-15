Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Professor posts through the official site of Colleges of DU at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: MNC to recruit 88 Assistant Professor posts (Amal KS/HT file photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 88 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chemistry: 4 posts

Commerce: 18 posts

English: 8 posts

Hindi: 7 posts

History: 8 posts

Mathematics: 8 posts

Physics: 12 posts

Political Science: 10 posts

Sanskrit: 6 posts

Economics: 4 posts

Computer Science: 1 post

EVS: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the NET conducted by UGC or CSIR.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for UR/ OBC/ EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST and PwBD category.

