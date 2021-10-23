Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 Non Teaching posts at Bharati College

Delhi University will recruit candidates for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bharati College on bharaticollege.du.ac.in.
DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 Non Teaching posts at Bharati College
Published on Oct 23, 2021 04:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharati College, University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bharati College on bharaticollege.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 13, 2021. 

The number of posts unreserved/reserved may increase or decrease as per DU/UGC rules. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Administrative Officer 1 Post
  • Librarian 1 Post
  • Director, Physical Education 1 Post
  • OMSP (Instructor) 1 Post
  • Junior Assistant 3 Posts
  • Tabla Accompanist 1 Post
  • Computer Lab Attendant 1 Post
  • Library Attendant 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification Available here. 

Selection Process

The selection process includes written examination for all posts. The written exam for all posts differs from each other. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay 500/- as application fees and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay 250/-. No application fee shall be charged from PwBD and Women applicants.

