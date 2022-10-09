Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU Recruitment 2022: Janki Devi Memorial College to recruit 94 Asst Professor

employment news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Janki Devi Memorial College, university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Janki Devi Memorial College, university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of application is two week from the publication of advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published in October 8.

DU Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 94 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Commerce: 17

Economics: 10

English: 10

Environmental Studies: 2

Hindi: 5

History: 13

Assistant Professor in Home Science with specialisation in Human Development:1

Mathematics:14

Philosophy: 4

Assistant Professor in Physical Education: 1

Political Science: 11

Sanskrit: 4

Sociology: 2

DU Recruitment 2022 Application fee: For candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is 500. There are no application fees for women,SC, ST, PwBD category.

Notification here

