DU Recruitment 2023: Ramjas College to recruit 25 Non Teaching posts

Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Ramjas College, DU will recruit candidates for Non Teaching posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Ramjas College at ramjas.du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ramjas College, University of Delhi will recruit candidates for Non Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Ramjas College at ramjas.du.ac.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is within 14 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post
  • Junior Assistant: 3 posts
  • Library Attendant: 4 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant in Chemistry: 4 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant in Physics: 3 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant in Botany: 4 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant in Chemistry: 1 Post
  • Laboratory Attendant in Physics: 2 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant in Zoology: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The question paper for written test should be bilingual. The minimum qualifying marks is 45 percent for UR, 40 percent for OBC category and 35 percent for SC/ST/PwBD category.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for UR/OBC/ EWS category and 500/- for SC/ST category. No application fee payable for candidates belonging to PwBD category and women applicant.

