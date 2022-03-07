DU recruitment: SS College to recruit non teaching staff, check details here

Delhi University's Swami Shraddhanand College has invited application to fill vacancies of non-teaching staff. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of applications is March 20 up to 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Swami Shraddhanand College at recssc.in.

DU recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of Administrative, Sr. P.A. to Principal Officer, Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, Sr. Tech. Assistant (Computer), 2 vacancy is for the post of Semi Professional Assistant, 3 vacancy is each for the post of Junior Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Library Attendant and 14 vacancies are for the post of Laboratory Attendant.

DU recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved, OBC and EWS category have to pay ₹500 as application fee. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹250. Application fee is exempted from PwBD and female/ women candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply

DU recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Swami Shraddhanand College at ss.du.ac.in

On the homepage, on announcement section click on the ‘Link to Apply for Non Teaching Posts’

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Register and fill the application from

Pay the registration fee

Submit and take printout for future reference.

