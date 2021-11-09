Eastern Railway to recruit sports persons for Group C posts

Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Sports persons eligible to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Eastern Railways on er.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration link for the posts through the official website will open on November 12, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application November 12, 2021 Closing date of application December 11, 2021 Tentative trail date January/February 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Level – 4 & Level – 5: Passed Graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a Govt. recognized university.

Level – 2 & Level – 3: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational qualification must be from a Govt. recognized Board/Council.

The age limit of the candidate should be above 18 years and below 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on trials & assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms, Educational Qualifications, etc. The candidates, who are found FIT in trials, only will be considered for next stage.

Application Fees

All candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.