Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ECIL to conduct interview for selection of technical officers
employment news

ECIL to conduct interview for selection of technical officers

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will conduct interview on October 6 for the selection of technical officers on contract basis.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST
ECIL to conduct interview for selection of technical officers(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will conduct interview on October 6 for the selection of technical officers on contract basis. A total of 22 posts will be selected. “Eligible candidates may report between 10:00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs on 06/10/2021 (Wednesday) at ECIL Zonal Office, D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028 along with the original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies,” ECIL has said in a notification.

Job details

“Electronics Corporation of India Limited, a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy, is looking for dynamic and result-oriented personnel for the following positions purely on fixed tenure contract basis, for a period of Two Years (extendable up to two more years depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate) to work at Sites / Customer premises for the project requirements of Security Systems & Projects Division,” the ECIL has said in the job notification.

Candidates with first-class engineering degree (full time) in electronics & communication / electrical & electronics / computer science / instrumentation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates should have minimum one year post qualification experience in the field of Electronic Surveillance systems / installation, operations & maintenance of CCTV systems.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview and merit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ecil recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSPHCL recruitment 2021: 307 Junior engineer vacancies on offer, apply now

HSSC male constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details

GPSC recruitment: Apply for 183 posts in  administrative services, other depts 

Punjab Police constable, SI recruitment: Application deadline extended   
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP