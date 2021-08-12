ESCI Faridabad recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview on Aug 16 to recruit doctors

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Faridabad has invited eligible candidates for a Walk-In-Interview for the post of senior resident on August 16.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 92 vacancies in the department.

The tenure for the senior resident is three years subject to renewal/extension every year.

The tenure for the General Duty medical officer is for one year.

ESCI Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Age limit: Candidates’ age should not be more than 45 years as of 16 August 2021.

ESCI Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: The candidate must hold a postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant field from a recognised university. The candidate must be registered with MCI. Candidates who have already served as an SR for three years in any government organisation are not eligible to apply.

ESCI Faridabad Monthly Emoluments :

For Senior Resident (03 years): 67,700 (Level-11) per month in basic pay + NPA (pre-revised) + other allowances as permitted by the guidelines.

For One-year Senior Resident GDMO: The consolidated remuneration is Rs. 1,01,000 per month for those with a postgraduate degree or diploma.

ESCI Faridabad Recruitment 2021: How to apply

On August 16, 2021, eligible and interested individuals may present for a walk-in-interview. On the given date and time, the eligible and desirous candidate should come for a walk-in-interview with their application properly filled out in the prescribed Performa "Annexure-A." The application form is also available on the official website of the ESIC, www.esic.nic.in.

