ESIC recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Grade- II vacancies, details here

 Applications  are invited for the post of Specialist Grade- II (Senior/Junior Scale) vacancies in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi regions.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for Specialist Grade- II (Senior/Junior Scale) vacancies in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi regions. The application process is underway and the last date of receipt of application is April 20. However, the last date for receipt of application from candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will be April 27.

ESIC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies out of which 40 vacancies are for Delhi region, 10 vacancies are for the Delhi region, and 5 vacancies are for the Jammu and Kashmir region.

ESIC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 45 years on April 20.

ESIC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500. SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee.

ESIC recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be made on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board.

ESIC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates have to speed post duly filled and signed application Form in the Performa attached in the notification along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Specialist Gr. II (Sr./Jr. Scale)”, for _______________Region”, Specialty applied for _____________” .

The regional address is mentioned in the notification given below:

 

