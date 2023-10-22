ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Paramedical vacancies in Karnataka region

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has announced various Paramedical vacancies in the Karnataka region, registration for which is currently going on. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it through the link given on esic.gov.in/recruitments. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hosting applications of this recruitment drive on behalf of ESIC.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Paramedical vacancies announced in Karnataka region(ESIC/Twitter)

The application deadline is October 30.

Vacancy details

Dental Mechanic: 9

ECG Technician: 8

Junior Radiographer: 11

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist: 13

Medical Record Assistant: 1

Pharmacist (Allopathic): 4

Pharmacist (Ayurveda): 1

Radiographer: 5

Social Guide/Social Worker: 5

For detailed information related to each post, including eligibility, application fee, instructions and age limit, candidates can refer to the notification hosted on the ESIC website.

Steps to apply for ESIC Paramedical staff recruitment 2023

Go to esic.gov.in/recruitments Open the link that reads "Click here to Submit Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC" Register and proceed to fill the application. Fill out the form, upload documents, make payment. Submit your form and take a printout of the page for future uses.

Direct link to apply.