Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Paramedical vacancies in Karnataka region

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Paramedical vacancies in Karnataka region

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 22, 2023 04:36 PM IST

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Paramedical vacancies through the link given on esic.gov.in/recruitments.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has announced various Paramedical vacancies in the Karnataka region, registration for which is currently going on. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it through the link given on esic.gov.in/recruitments. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is hosting applications of this recruitment drive on behalf of ESIC.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Paramedical vacancies announced in Karnataka region(ESIC/Twitter)

The application deadline is October 30.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vacancy details

Dental Mechanic: 9

ECG Technician: 8

Junior Radiographer: 11

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist: 13

Medical Record Assistant: 1

Pharmacist (Allopathic): 4

Pharmacist (Ayurveda): 1

Radiographer: 5

Social Guide/Social Worker: 5

For detailed information related to each post, including eligibility, application fee, instructions and age limit, candidates can refer to the notification hosted on the ESIC website.

Steps to apply for ESIC Paramedical staff recruitment 2023

  1. Go to esic.gov.in/recruitments
  2. Open the link that reads "Click here to Submit Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"
  3. Register and proceed to fill the application.
  4. Fill out the form, upload documents, make payment.
  5. Submit your form and take a printout of the page for future uses.

Direct link to apply.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
employees' state insurance corporation registration
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP