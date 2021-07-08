Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESIC Recruitment: Walk-in-interview for super specialist, specialist posts

Employees State Insurance Corporation ( ESIC) has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for posts of Super Specialist, Specialist, Senior Resident for the part-time and full-time contract basis for ESIC Hospital, Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:39 PM IST
ESIC Tirunelveli recruitment for the post of Super Specialist, Specialist, and other posts(HT File)

Employees State Insurance Corporation ( ESIC ) has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for the posts of Super Specialist, Specialist and Senior Resident for the part-time and full-time job on contract basis for ESIC Hospital, Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli. This recruitment drive is to fill up 17 vacancies. The walk-in-in Interview will be conducted on July 15.

Vacancy Details:

For Part-Time/Full-Time Super Specialist: 1; Part-Time Specialist/Full-Time Specialist: 8; Senior Resident for 3 years on contract basis under 3-year Senior Resident Scheme: 2; Senior Resident for one year against the GDMO vacancy: 6.

Age limit:

For Full Time and Part-time Super Specialist on a contract basis, the age limit is 45 years.

For the Senior Resident on a contract basis for one year against the GDMO vacancy and for three years under the 3-year Senior Resident Scheme, the age limit is 45 years.

For part time specialists the age limit is 66 years and for full-time specialists on contract basis, the age limit is 45 years.

Emoluments:

For full time super specialist: Consolidated remuneration for super-specialist (Entry Level) 2,00,000

For part time super specialist: 1,00,000 (4 days/week) + 20,000- (charges for emergency visit) ( 1200/hr for every additional hour beyond 16 hours/weeks).

For senior residents on contract for one year: Consolidated remuneration for Senior Resident 86,000

For senior residents on contract basis for three years against GDMO vacancy: Basic Pay 67,700 in level 11 and other allowances as per 7th CPC

For part time specialist on contract basis : Part Time with no case to case 60,000, 16 hrs/week (4 days/week) + 15,000 ( 800/hr for every additional hour above 16 hours/week)

For full-time specialists on contract basis 100,000.

Candidates are advised to check educational qualification and other details on the official website of ESIC at https://www.esic.nic.in/

esic recruitment esic
