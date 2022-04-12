EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for officers post at eximbankindia.in

EXIM Bank of India has invited application for recruitment of Officers on Contract (OC) for various departments. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 28. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is April 28. Candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in.

The vacancies are tentative according to the manpower requirements of the Bank.

EXIM Bank recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 30 vacancies, out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of OC- Compliance, OC - Information System Audit, OC – Administration 1 post. Two vacancies are for the post of OC – Rajbhasha , OC – Human Resource, OC – Research & Analysis, OC – Loan Monitoring, OC – Internal Audit, OC – Risk Management, 4 vacancies are for the post of OC – Legal, 5 vacancies are for the post of OC – Information Technology, 6 vacancies are for the post of OC – Special Situation Group

EXIM Bank recruitment Selection process: Selection will be based on application screening and shortlisting, followed by a personal interview.

EXIM Bank recruitment application fee: The application fees is ₹600 for general and OBC candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/PWD/EWS and female candidates.

