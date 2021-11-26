FACT Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 81 posts on fact.co.in

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited, FACT has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of FACT on fact.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organization.

The BOAT Southern Region Registered KERALA Candidates are only eligible to apply. The last date to apply for the post is till December 18, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 24 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 57 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have an engineering degree (B Tech/BE UGC/AICTE recognised regular course).

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A three-year Diploma in Engineering in any one of following discipline (State Board of Technical Education recognized regular course).

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on marks obtained in Qualifying Examination 50% marks and Plus Two 50% marks weightage for graduate and 50% marks 10th standard for diploma. In case of tie marks of the immediately preceding qualifying examination will be considered.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

Graduate / Diploma candidates should register themselves in the online web portal of the Board of Apprenticeship Training under the ‘Student’ category.