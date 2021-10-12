Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 watchman vacancies on offer, link to apply
employment news

FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 watchman vacancies on offer, link to apply

FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 vacancies of the watchman on offer, check details here
FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 vacancies of the watchman on offer
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for the various posts of watchman in its depots and offices in the state of Punjab. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI Punjab recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 860 vacancies out of which 345 vacancies are for the Unreserved Category, 86 vacancies are from the EWS category, 180 vacancies are from the OBC category, and 249 vacancies are from the SC category.

FCI Punjab recruitment educational qualification: The candidates should have passed  8th ( Middle) standard. The Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

FCI Punjab recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 250 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

FCI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates have to fill the application form in two parts. In the first part, candidates have to fill the online application form. In the second part, candidates have to upload the photographs, signature and fill the application fee. Check detailed notification below

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fci recruitment punjab vacancy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Airports Authority of India offers graduate, diploma, ITI apprenticeship

JKPSC combined competitive prelims admit card: Know how to download

Assam police admit cards for constable and sub-officer posts released 

WCL recruitment: 211 vacancies for mining sirdar and surveyor on offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP