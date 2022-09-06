FCI Recruitment 2022: Registration for 5043 Non-Executive posts begins today

FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India will begin the application process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts today, September 6. Eligible candidates can apply online on recruitmentfci.in. The registration process will end on October 5, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This drive is to fill up 5,043 posts in the organisation. Here are more details about the vacancies:

North zone: 2,388 posts

South zone: 989 posts

East zone: 768 posts

West zone: 713 posts

NE zone: 185 posts

FCI will hold exam in 2 phases for selecting candidates. Those who apply for the post of Steno.Grade-II (Post code-C) will need to take Paper -III in the second phase.

The application fees is ₹500 for all categories and it should be paid by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

For more information, check the notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON