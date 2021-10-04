Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FSSAI recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 254 vacancies, check details
employment news

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 254 vacancies, check details

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST
FSSAI recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for 254 vacancies (HT)
By hindustantimes.com

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for 254 vacancies of technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and other posts. The application process will begin on October 8 and the last date to fill the online application process is November 7. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of FSSAT at fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 254 vacancies.

FSSAI recruitment application fee: The candidates from the General and OBC category have to pay 1500 as application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD is 500.

FSSAI recruitment age limit: The upper age limit is 35 for the post of Food analyst, Assistant Director, Assistant Director(Technical), and Deputy Manager.

The upper age limit is 30 for the post of Technical Officer, central food safety officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager IT, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant.

The age limit is 25 for the post of Junior Assistant Grade-I.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in.

Interested candidates check the detailed notification here 

 

