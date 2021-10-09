Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Director and other posts
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Director and other posts

FSSAI to recruit candidates for Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of FSSAI on fssai.gov.in.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of FSSAI on fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation. 

The period of deputation would be initially for three years. Further extension beyond three years would be subject to performance evaluation in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Director13 Posts 
Joint Director 12 Posts 
Senior Manager 24 Posts 
Deputy Director 11 Posts 
Manager22 Posts 
Assistant Director 20 Posts 
Deputy Manager 20 Posts 
Administrative Officer 8 Posts 
Senior Private Secretary 8 Posts 
Personal Secretary 7 Posts 
Assistant Manager 7 Posts
Assistant6 Posts
Staff Car Driver 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Where to Apply 

Candidates should send the hard copy of online application form along with supporting certificates to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 18 November 2021 failing which the online application will not be considered.

 

