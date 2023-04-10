Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GAIL extends registration deadline for 120 Associate posts, apply till April 17

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2023 04:07 PM IST

The application deadline for the Senior Associate and Junior Associate positions at GAIL Gas Ltd has been extended till April 17.

GAIL Gas Limited has extended the online registration deadline for recruitment to the post of Senior Associate and Junior Associate. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at gailgas.com till April 17.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 10.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of which 104 vacancies are for Sr. Associate and 16 vacancies are for the post of Jr Associate.

Candidates from the General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category should pay a non-refundable application fee of 100, while those from the SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying this fee.

GAIL Gas Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at gailgas.com

Next, click on the Careers and click on apply now link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

