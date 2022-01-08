GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Manager and Senior Officer posts

GAIL India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Manager and Senior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL India on gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organization.

Candidates are NOT required to submit hard copy of application form to GAIL at this stage. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager: 2 Posts

Senior Officer: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Chief Manager: MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine.

Senior Officer: MBBS Degree.

Selection Process

Selection Process will involve Group Discussion and/or Interview before the Selection Committee. The selection process as indicated above is tentative. Selection Process may, however, vary depending upon the administrative/ business requirements of the Company.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/-. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GAIL India.

