GAIL recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 48 Executive Trainee

GAIL India has invited applications for various vacancies of Executive Trainee. Apply till March 16.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 05:25 PM IST
GAIL India has invited applications for various vacancies of Executive Trainee. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is March 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of  GAIL at gailonline.com. Candidates will be shortlisted for further selection for the post of Executive Trainee  based on their GATE-2022 scores and requirements.

GAIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Instrumentation), 15 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Electrical).

GAIL recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be  26 years as on March 16.

GAIL recruitment: How to apply 

Visit the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the Apply now link

Apply using GATE 2022 registration number

Fill the application form 

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notification below:

Topics
gail vacancy jobs govt job
