GAIL to begin registration for Associate recruitment today on gailgas.com

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) will begin the registration process for 120 Junior and Senior Associate posts today, March 17. Candidates can apply on the careers portal of the GAIL website, gailgas.com, once the link is available.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Registration for Associate posts begins today on gailgas.com(HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally, the registration process was scheduled to begin on March 10 but it was postponed due to “technical reasons”. The last date to submit forms is April 10.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Senior Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Junior Associate: 16 posts

To apply for these posts, general, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹100. SC, ST and PwBD candidates do not need to pay any fee.

Candidates should read the detailed notification before applying. They are advised to check age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For application link, notification and other details, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON