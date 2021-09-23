Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

GATE 2022 registration ends on September 24, here's how to apply

GATE 2022 registration ends on September 24.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:40 PM IST
GATE 2022 registration ends on September 24, check how to apply

The online application process for GATE 2022 will end on September 24. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates can fill the application form by October 1 with a late fee.

GATE 2022 examination will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022.

GATE 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1500 for all candidates except for females, SC/ST, and PwD categories.

The application fee is 750 for females and candidates from SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for GATE 2022

GATE 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of GATE 2022 at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the apply online tab

Register your self

Key in all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: The candidates appearing for one or Two papers have to fill only one application form. In the case of multiple applications, only one will be selected without a refund of the application fee.

gate exam application process
