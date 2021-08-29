Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GDS recruitment for Uttarakhand postal circle open, 581 vacancies announced

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment for Uttarakhand postal circle is currently open. A total of 581 vacancies will be filled. The application forms are available online and the last date for submission of the forms is September 22.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:47 PM IST
GDS recruitment for Uttarakhand postal circle open, 581 vacancies announced(HT Photo)

“Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks,” the postal department has said in the official notification.

“The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India,” it has added about the educational qualification.

Candidates have to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration. “This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon,” candidates have been informed.

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts.

