Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / GMRC recruitment 2021: 31 managerial and other vacancies on offer
employment news

GMRC recruitment 2021: 31 managerial and other vacancies on offer

GMRC recruitment 2021: 31 vacancies of Assistant Manager, JE, and other posts on offer, check details here
GMRC recruitment 2021: 31 vacancies of JE and other posts on offer(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has invited applications for  posts of Assistant Manager, JE, Deputy General Manager, Maintainer, and other posts on contract basis. The application process began on October 13 and the last date to fill the online application form is November 12. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of GMRC at www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

The Contract appointment will be initially for a minimum of 3 years to 5 years on an extendable basis.

GMRC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock), 2 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Signalling), 3 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (L&E),1 vacancy is for the post of Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M),1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 2 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 4 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 3 vacancy is for the post of Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), 2 vacancy is for the post of Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), 4 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M) and Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)).

RELATED STORIES

Here is the direct link to apply

GMRC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of GMRC at www.gujaratmetrorail.com

On the homepage click on the career tab

Fill the application form

Upload CV and other required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy sarkari naukri gujarat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 200 JMOT posts ends on October 14

IBPS recruitment 2021: Apply for various faculty & other posts till October 14

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to fill vacancies in various non-gazetted posts, know more

FCI Punjab recruitment 2021: 860 watchman vacancies on offer, link to apply 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP