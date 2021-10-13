GMRC recruitment 2021: 31 managerial and other vacancies on offer

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has invited applications for posts of Assistant Manager, JE, Deputy General Manager, Maintainer, and other posts on contract basis. The application process began on October 13 and the last date to fill the online application form is November 12. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of GMRC at www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

The Contract appointment will be initially for a minimum of 3 years to 5 years on an extendable basis.

GMRC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock), 2 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Signalling), 3 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (L&E),1 vacancy is for the post of Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M),1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 2 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 4 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), 3 vacancy is for the post of Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), 2 vacancy is for the post of Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), 4 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)), Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M) and Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)).

Here is the direct link to apply

GMRC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of GMRC at www.gujaratmetrorail.com

On the homepage click on the career tab

Fill the application form

Upload CV and other required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below

