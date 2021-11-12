Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / GMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts on gujaratmetrorail.com
employment news

GMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts on gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation will recruit candidates for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GMRC on gujaratmetrorail.com.
GMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts on gujaratmetrorail.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, GMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GMRC on gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization. 

Preference will be given to candidates working in Indian Railways/Metro Rail Organizations/ Central Government/State Government/ PSUs/Organization of Government implementing Large Electrical Engineering Projects. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Discipline Number of vacancies 
Civil-Environment & Safety (Project Wing) 6 posts 
O&M wing 5 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. The call letters for interview will be issued to shortlisted applicants indicating time, date and venue of the interview.

Other Details

The candidate shall have to indicate his/ her acceptance to the offer within three working days from the receipt of offer, if not; next candidate in order of merit will be offered the appointment on similar lines. The selected candidates will be extended medical coverage and personal accident insurance coverage apart from other entitlements as per governing policies of the GMRCL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri general manager burruchaga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts 

UCIL invites applications to fill 16 vacancies in Foreman post

Oil India Limited invites applications to recruit workpersons

ISEC invites applications to fill faculty, other positions
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP