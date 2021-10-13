Goa Police recruitment: 734 constable posts on offer, check details

Goa Police has released a notification inviting applications for 734 vacancies of Police Constable (armed police). Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form in the prescribed format is November 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 734 vacancies of the police constables out of which 266 vacancies are for unreserved category, 27 vacancies are scheduled castes, 107 vacancies are for the scheduled tribe, 261 vacancies are for OBC and 73 vacancies are for EWS category.

Gao Police recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for General Category. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/OBC and Ex-Serviceman category have to pay ₹100 as application fee.

Goa Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format along with the application fee at the counters opened to accept the application form at the police headquarters, Panji-Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police station, Ponda Police Police station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, and Vasco Police station on or before November 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below.