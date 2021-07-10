Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Goa Public Service Commission notifies 15 vacancies, Apply online

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill a total of 15 vacancies in Directorate of Higher Education, Labour Department, Public Health Department, Personnel Department and Directorate of Technical Education.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Goa Public Service Commission notifies 15 vacancies, Apply online(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill a total of 15 vacancies in Directorate of Higher Education, Labour Department, Public Health Department, Personnel Department and Directorate of Technical Education. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The deadline for submission of the application forms is July 23. Knowledge of Konkani language is compulsory for recruitment to the posts notified by the Commission.

GPSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Assistant Professor: 3 posts in Government College

Assistant Professor: 1 post in Goa College of Home Science

Assistant Professor in Theatre Arts: 1 post in Goa College of Music

Junior Pediatrician in ESI scheme: 1 post

Block Development Officer: 3 posts

Lecturer in Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge: 2 posts in Goa Dental college and hospital

Lecturer in orthopaedic surgery, medicine: 2 posts in Goa Medical College

Junior Pathologist: 1 post

Assistant Professor in Pharmacology: 1 post

GPSC recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria as set by the Commission will be able to apply for the post.

Click here for more information on educational qualification, age limit

"In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do," the Commission has informed candidates.

goa govt
