Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit 253 Structural Fitter & other posts
Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation.
The last date for receipt of hard copies of online application along with the relevant documents and original demand draft at Goa Shipyard Limited is till May 9, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post
- Structural Fitter: 34 Posts
- Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts
- Welder: 12 Posts
- 3G Welder: 10 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts
- Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts
- Plumber: 2 Posts
- Mobile crane operator: 1 Post
- Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post
- Cook: 4 Posts
- Office Assistant: 7 Posts
- Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts
- Store Assistant: 1 Post
- Yard Assistant: 10 Posts
- Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts
- Civil Assistant: 2 Posts
- Trainee Welder: 10 Posts
- Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts
- Unskilled: 20 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Application Fees
An application fee in the form of Demand Draft of ₹ 200/- (Non-Refundable) in favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application. Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India rules.