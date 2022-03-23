Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit for 253 Structural Fitter & other posts
employment news

Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit for 253 Structural Fitter & other posts

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter & other posts. The last date to apply for the same is till April 28, 2022. 
Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit for 253 Structural Fitter & other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation. 

Applications are invited from Indian Nationals only for the following posts in the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) Pay scale. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post
  • Structural Fitter: 34 Posts
  • Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts
  • Welder: 12 Posts
  • 3G Welder: 10 Posts
  • Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts
  • Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts
  • Plumber: 2 Posts
  • Mobile crane operator: 1 Post
  • Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post
  • Cook: 4 Posts
  • Office Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts
  • Store Assistant: 1 Post
  • Yard Assistant: 10 Posts
  • Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts
  • Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post
  • Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts
  • Civil Assistant: 2 Posts
  • Trainee Welder: 10 Posts
  • Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts
  • Unskilled: 20 Posts

RELATED STORIES

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply 

The filled up application form along with other relevant documents should reach CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802 before the last date to apply. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri government job
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP