Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit for 253 Structural Fitter & other posts
Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation.
Applications are invited from Indian Nationals only for the following posts in the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) Pay scale. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post
- Structural Fitter: 34 Posts
- Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts
- Welder: 12 Posts
- 3G Welder: 10 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts
- Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts
- Plumber: 2 Posts
- Mobile crane operator: 1 Post
- Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post
- Cook: 4 Posts
- Office Assistant: 7 Posts
- Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts
- Store Assistant: 1 Post
- Yard Assistant: 10 Posts
- Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts
- Civil Assistant: 2 Posts
- Trainee Welder: 10 Posts
- Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts
- Unskilled: 20 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Where to Apply
The filled up application form along with other relevant documents should reach CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802 before the last date to apply.