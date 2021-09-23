Goa state pollution control board notifies jobs for graduates, others

The Goa state pollution control board has invited applications from graduates, class 12 pass, ITI certificate holders to recruit to various posts like junior environmental engineer, junior stenographer, and network assistant.

The application format is available on the official website goa.gov.in. Candidates have to fill the application forms and submit it to the Chairman, Goa state pollution control board, Nr. Pilerne Industrial Estate, Opp. Saligao Seminary, Saligao, Bardez, Goa- 403511 on or before October 8.

Application format, job details

Vacancy details

Junior environmental engineer: 5 posts

Junior stenographer: 1 post

Network assistant: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive exam or a skill test.

“The syllabus and scheme of exam shall encompass questions based on essential qualifications, general knowledge, reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude etc. commensurate with the degree or level of understanding required for the post,” the job notice reads.

The exam shall carry a total of 100 marks and the duration shall be two hours, the notice adds.