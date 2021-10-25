Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro
employment news

Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro

PIB fact check, has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating the Delhi Metro and asking job applications. 
Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro (representational image).(Wikimedia)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Government fact check agency, PIB fact check, has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating the Delhi Metro. The official website of Delhi Metro is delhimetrorail.com, it has informed candidates.

“A website impersonating  @OfficialDMRC  is inviting applications for various posts  #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only,” the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Monday.

Candidates should always refer to the official websites of organizations before applying for jobs. Government organisations announce jobs through their websites, through weekly editions of the Employment News and through their verified social media handles. Job advertisements are also published in national and regional newspapers.

RELATED STORIES

Fraud websites and recruiters often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerized and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates, the Delhi Metro has said in the advisory issued to warn candidates against fraud recruiters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmrc twitter @officialdmrc dmrc board
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP