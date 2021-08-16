GPSC invites applications to fill posts in Goa Civil Service, other departments

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various positions in Goa Civil Service and other departments. The last date for submission of application forms, online on the official website of the Commission, is August 27.

GPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Statistical Officer: 3 posts in the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation

Junior Physician: 1 post in Directorate of Health Services

Junior Gynaecologist: 3 posts in Directorate of Health Services

Public Health Dentist: 2 posts in Directorate of Health Services

Lecturer in Oral Pathology and Microbiology: 1 post in Goa Dental college and hospital

Lecturer in radiology: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Lecturer in Surgery: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Assistant Professor in Neurology: 2 posts in Goa Medical College

Associate Professor in Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 1 post in Goa College of Engineering

Assistant Professor in Computer Engineering: 1 post in Goa College of Engineering

Assistant Professor in Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 1 post in Goa College of Engineering

System Analyst: 1 post in Goa College of Architecture

Assistant Archivist Grade-I: 1 post in Directorate of Archives and Archaeology

Junior Scale Officer of Goa Civil Service: 10 posts in Personnel Department

“In view of the current COVID- 19 pandemic and the anticipated large number of applications that the Commission may receive for these positions, the Goa Public Service Commission has decided to conduct an additional Pre-screening test prior to a Screening Test for appointment to the posts of Junior Scale Officers of Goa Civil Service, Government of Goa. This Examination is being conducted taking into account the present pandemic and the need to observe Standard Operating Procedures as recommended by the Government,” the Commission has said.

