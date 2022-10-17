GPSC recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer posts on offer, details here

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till November 1.

The preliminary test is scheduled to take place on March 26, 2023, and the results will be released in May 2023.

GPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 125 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2.

GPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 36 years as on November 1, 2022.

GPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for general category and ₹100 as postal charges. Candidates belonging to reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of Unreserved category, Ex-Servicemen of Gujarat State and physically disabled candidates have not to pay application fees.

GPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on advertisement link

Next, click on Apply link

Fill the application form and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

