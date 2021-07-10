GRSE recruitment 2021 for 9 posts, Apply on or before July 22

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Defence Shipyards. The last date for submission of application forms is July 22.

GRSE recruitment 2021 vacancy details

General Manager: 2 posts

Additional General Manager: 1 post

Deputy General Manager: 1 post

Senior Manager: 2 posts

Manager Finance: 1 post

Deputy Manager Medical: 2 posts

GRSE recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

The additional general manager and deputy manager medical posts are on fixed term. "Employees engaged in Fixed Term Contract cannot claim permanency and will not be considered for promotion.

However, in later part of recruitment, if it is seen that requirement will be for a longer period, they may be absorbed in the permanent roll based on the proven track record of their performance and subject to Organizational requirement and availability of vacancies," the GRSE has notified.

Selection will be through interview which is likely to be held in August. The exact dates of the interview have not been announced yet.