Gujarat: GPSC announces to fill vacancies in various departments, check details

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced to fill vacancies in various departments. The job advertisement has been released by the Commission on its official website. The application process will commence on November 25 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is December 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GPSC has published advertisement to fill 32 posts of ICT officers, Class II, 15 posts for Junior Town Planner, Class II, 19 posts for nursing superintendent, Class II, Deputy Engineer ( Civil/Mechanical/Electrical ) for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation along with few others.

GPSC job details

Candidates with BE/B.Tech/MC A /M.Sc.(IT), Post Graduate, 2nd Class Graduation, graduation in engineering, B.Sc./M.Sc./PG Dip. Nursing, MS/PGD/DNB, BE/B.Tech (Civil), BE/BTech(Mech/Auto), BE/B.Tech (Elect.), and Degree Agri/Horticulture qualifications are eligible for the post.

Candidates have to go through the official job notification available on the official website, in Gujarati language, before applying for the job.

GPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Click on the recruitment link

Click on the application form

Fill in personal information in the application form

Submit the form along with the application fee and other relevant document

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON