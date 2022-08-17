HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 posts on hal-india.co.in

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HAL on hal-india.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 9, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed SSLC/10th or equivalent with minimum aggregate marks of 60%for General/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 18 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates for admission will be shortlist based on 50% weightage in written test and 50% weightage in SSLC/10th class marks. In case of a tie, the candidate with higher written test marks will be selected and further, in case of a tie at this stage, candidate who was born earlier would be selected.

Detailed Notification Here

Where to Send Application

Application in the prescribed format (enclosed) to be send to Technical Training Institute (TTI), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore-560017.

