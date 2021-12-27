Haryana: HPSC veterinary surgeon recruitment drive withdrawn

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) On Monday announced withdrawing the recruitment drive for 340 veterinary surgeons in animal husbandry & dairying department, Haryana. The recruitment was announced in November and the registration process had concluded on December 21.

“It is hereby announced for the general information to the candidates who had applied for the 340 posts of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department, Haryana, vide. Advertisement No.8/2021 published on 23.11.2021 in various newspapers and also displayed on the Commission's website, that the Government has decided to withdraw the requisition for the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department, Haryana,” the HPSC has said in a notification which is available on its official website, hpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has not said if there will be another fresh recruitment for this post lat

