Haryana SSC Recruitment: 520 posts for Male Constable Commando Wing on offer

Haryana SSC Recruitment: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department. The application process will begin on June 14 and the last date to apply is June 29.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Candidates can deposit fee against the application form up to July 5.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 520 posts of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised education Board/Institution for all the categories.

Candidates should have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.

Age limit: 18 to 21 years for the categories as of June 1, 2021.

Application fee details: Candidates from the general category have to pay ₹100 as application fee and the SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana have to pay ₹25 as application fee. Ex-Servicemen of Haryana are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Measurement Test(PMT), Physical Screening Test(PST) and Knowledge Test.

For more details check the notification on the official website at http://www.hssc.gov.in/