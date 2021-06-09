Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Haryana SSC Recruitment: 520 posts for Male Constable Commando Wing on offer
employment news

Haryana SSC Recruitment: 520 posts for Male Constable Commando Wing on offer

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is to fill up 520 posts of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department.(HT File)

Haryana SSC Recruitment: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department. The application process will begin on June 14 and the last date to apply is June 29.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Candidates can deposit fee against the application form up to July 5.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 520 posts of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised education Board/Institution for all the categories.

Candidates should have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.

Age limit: 18 to 21 years for the categories as of June 1, 2021.

Application fee details: Candidates from the general category have to pay 100 as application fee and the SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana have to pay 25 as application fee. Ex-Servicemen of Haryana are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Measurement Test(PMT), Physical Screening Test(PST) and Knowledge Test.

For more details check the notification on the official website at http://www.hssc.gov.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc hssc recruitment online application
TRENDING NEWS

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP