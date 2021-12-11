Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: BSEH HTET hall ticket released, download link here
employment news

Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: BSEH HTET hall ticket released, download link here

Haryana TET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the HTET hall ticket through the direct link given below. 
Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: BSEH HTET hall ticket released, download link here(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of School Education Haryana has released Haryana TET Admit Card 2021. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET hall ticket can be downloaded by all the appearing candidates through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. 

The written examination will be conducted on December 18 and December 19, 2021 across the state. HTET is an eligibility test for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here

Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HTET registration link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details to download Haryana TET Admit Card 2021.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, thumb impression and signature or any other information different/ vary from the confirmation page, he/ she may immediately contact special exam cell of the board till December 13, 2021. The link to make changes in the admit card will be closed henceforth. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htet admit card. sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP