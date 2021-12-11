Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: BSEH HTET hall ticket released, download link here

Board of School Education Haryana has released Haryana TET Admit Card 2021. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET hall ticket can be downloaded by all the appearing candidates through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The written examination will be conducted on December 18 and December 19, 2021 across the state. HTET is an eligibility test for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

Haryana TET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET registration link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details to download Haryana TET Admit Card 2021.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, thumb impression and signature or any other information different/ vary from the confirmation page, he/ she may immediately contact special exam cell of the board till December 13, 2021. The link to make changes in the admit card will be closed henceforth.

