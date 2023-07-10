Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Trade Apprentice posts till Aug 5

HT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Limited is recruiting Trade Apprentices for 184 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online before August 5 through the official website.

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited applictaions for Trade Apprentice. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.hindustancopper.com. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 19.

HCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 77 Trade Apprentice posts till Aug 5

HCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 184 vacancies of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961.

HCL recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the Matric exam 10+2 system of education or its equivalent for the tarde Mate (Mines) and Blaster (Mines).

For other trades, candidates should have passed class 10th under the 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and should have passed ITI in the concerned trade from a recognized institute.

HCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates should register for an apprenticeship on the Government of India's website (www.apprenticeship.gov.in). For training with Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), the candidate should choose "Establishment Search" from the establishment menu on the aforementioned website.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here

