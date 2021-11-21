Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University to recruit for teaching posts

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), Srinagar Garhwal, Uttarakhand has invited applications to recruit for teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the university and the last date for submission of application forms is December 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply Online

“Online applications are invited from eligible candidates in the prescribed application form for appointment to the various regular and tenure Teaching Posts of the University,” the HNBGU has said in the notification.

The last date for submission of hard copy of the application forms is December 24.

Vacancies are available in professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts.

HNBGU recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Professor: 33 posts

Associate professors: 66 posts

Assistant professors: 124 posts

“The qualification and experience required for teaching posts will be as per UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018 and its subsequent amendments including UGC minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and other measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, 2021 dated 11th October 2021,” the University has said in the job notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON