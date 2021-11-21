Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University to recruit for teaching posts

HNBGU has invited applications to recruit for teaching posts. The last date for submission of application forms is December 17.
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University to recruit for teaching posts
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), Srinagar Garhwal, Uttarakhand has invited applications to recruit for teaching posts. The application forms are available  on the official website of the university and the last date for submission of application forms is December 17.

“Online applications are invited from eligible candidates in the prescribed application form for appointment to the various regular and tenure Teaching Posts of the University,” the HNBGU has said in the notification.

The last date for submission of hard copy of the application forms is December 24.

Vacancies are available in professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts.

HNBGU recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Professor: 33 posts
  • Associate professors: 66 posts
  • Assistant professors: 124 posts

“The qualification and experience required for teaching posts will be as per UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018 and its subsequent amendments including UGC minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and other measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, 2021 dated 11th October 2021,” the University has said in the job notice.

