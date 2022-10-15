Hindustan Copper Limited to recruit Graduate Engineer Trainee through GATE score

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts. The recruitment will be done through GATE score. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of Hindustan Copper at hindustancopper.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts. The registration process was started on October 10 and will end on October 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should have qualified the GATE Examination and has valid GATE-2022 and / or GATE-2021 Score in the same discipline as the qualifying degree discipline mentioned in Essential qualification table. Applicants having 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in aggregate in the qualifying degree mentioned in the essential qualification table for each cadre / discipline from University / Institutions recognized by Government / UGC / AIU/ AICTE can apply. The age limit of the candidate should be below 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee will be a two-step process with the weightage assigned to each step is given here- GATE score having 70 percent weightage and Personal Interview having 30 percent weightage.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500 for general, OBC and EWS category candidates. All other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.

