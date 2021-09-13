Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / HP police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,334 posts from October 1
employment news

HP police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,334 posts from October 1

HP police constable recruitment 2021: Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment of constables in police department.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 11:16 PM IST
HP police constable recruitment 2021:: Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official site of Himachal Pradesh Police on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in.(hppolice.gov.in)

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment of constables in police department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official site of Himachal Pradesh Police on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. The registration of application will begin on October 1, 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is October 31, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,334 constable posts in the state police department. Out of 1,334 posts, 1243 constables will be recruited on general duty, while 91 posts will be as constable drivers (male). Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection process and other details below.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on

1. physical standard test,

2. physical efficiency test

3. written examination

4. Scrutiny of documents and award of marks for certificates

5. Medical examination

6. Verification of character and antecedent

Fees:

Candidates belonging to general category, Gorkhas and home guards (General/Gorkhas) will have to pay 300 as total fee, including processing fee and Covid-19 protocol implementation fee.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS category and women and home guards (OBC/SC/ST) will have to pay 150 as total fee.

Check detailed notifications go to http://citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in:8080/citizen/login.htm

Direct link to apply: www.recruitment.hppolice.gov.in

Note: This link/URL will remain open from 0800 hours on October 1, 2021 to 0800 hours on October, 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
constable vacancy constable recruitment himachal pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam Rifles technical, tradesmen recruitment rally from Dec 1; apply now

In a first, Punjab Police to recruit over 2,600 specialists: DGP

More than 4.7 lakh candidates to appear for Punjab Police constable exam

Madhya Pradesh CM's Young Professionals for Development Program: Check details
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP