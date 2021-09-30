Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP TET November 2021: Apply at hpbose.org, check details here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has begun the application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the HP TET Nov 2021 through the official website of HP TET at www.hpbose.org.

The last date to apply is till October 13. Candidates can apply till October 18 with a late fee of 300.

HP TET Nov -2021 application fee: The application fee is 800 from General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH). For OBC/ST/SC/PHH Categories have to pay 500 as application fee.

The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 days before the Commencement of the Exams.

HP TET NOV 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of HP TET at www.hpbose.org

On the homepage click on the TET Nov 2021

Register yourself, fill in all the required details

Take the printout of the system generated application number

Fill the application form

Upload Photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the tentative exam schedule on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at www.hpbose.org.

