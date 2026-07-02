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HPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 116 Senior Officer and other posts at hindustanpetroleum.com

HPCL will recruit for Senior Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 02:20 PM IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL, has invited applications for Senior Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 116 Senior Officer and other posts at hindustanpetroleum.com
HPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 116 Senior Officer and other posts at hindustanpetroleum.com

The last date to apply is July 20, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 116 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

1. Junior Executive: 54 posts

2. Senior Officer- Sales: 52 posts

3. Assistant Manager/ Manager: 5 posts

4. Chief Manager/ Deputy General Manager: 1 post

5. Senior Manager/Chief Manager/ Deputy General Manager: 1 post

6. Deputy General Manager/ General Manager: 2 posts

7. Deputy General Manager/ General Manager/ Chief General Manager: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the educational qualifications and age limits in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

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Application Fees

The application fee is 1180/- + payment gateway charges if any for candidates belonging to UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates. SC, ST and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be done through Debit/ Credit card/ UPI/ Net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPCL.

 
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