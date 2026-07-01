IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 745 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

Applications have been invited by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for 745 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies under CRP SPL-XVI for participating public sector banks. IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The online application process has started, and eligible candidates have to submit their application forms through the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Important Dates : Online application begins: July 1, 2026

Last date to apply online: July 21, 2026

Last date for payment of application fee: July 21, 2026

Vacancy Details IT Officer: 301 posts

Agricultural Field Officer: 190 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 89 posts

Law officer: 105 posts

HR/Personnel Officer: 60 posts

Eligibility Criteria Age Limit Candidates should be 20 to 30 years of age as per the cut-off date mentioned in the official notification. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with the Government of India rules.

Application Fee SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175

All other candidates: ₹850

The application fee should be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI .

Selection Process The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

How to Apply 1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in

2. Click on the CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 application link.

3. Complete the registration using the required details.

4. Fill in the online application form carefully.

5. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

7. Review the application form before submission.

8. Submit the application form and download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here