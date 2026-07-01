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    IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 745 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

    Applications have been invited for 745 IBPS Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through ibps.in within the given dates. 

    Published on: Jul 01, 2026 12:20 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
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    Applications have been invited by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for 745 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies under CRP SPL-XVI for participating public sector banks.

    IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here
    IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

    The online application process has started, and eligible candidates have to submit their application forms through the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

    Important Dates :

    Online application begins: July 1, 2026

    Last date to apply online: July 21, 2026

    Last date for payment of application fee: July 21, 2026

    Vacancy Details

    IT Officer: 301 posts

    Agricultural Field Officer: 190 posts

    Rajbhasha Adhikari: 89 posts

    Law officer: 105 posts

    HR/Personnel Officer: 60 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Age Limit

    Candidates should be 20 to 30 years of age as per the cut-off date mentioned in the official notification. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with the Government of India rules.

    Application Fee

    SC/ST/PwBD candidates: 175

    All other candidates: 850

    The application fee should be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI .

    Selection Process

    The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.

    IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

    How to Apply

    1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in

    2. Click on the CRP SPL-XVI Recruitment 2026 application link.

    3. Complete the registration using the required details.

    4. Fill in the online application form carefully.

    5. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

    6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

    7. Review the application form before submission.

    8. Submit the application form and download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

    • HT Education Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Education Desk

      For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More

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    Home/Education/Employment News/IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Apply For 745 Specialist Officer Posts At Ibps.in, Direct Link To Apply Here
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