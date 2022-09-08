HPPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 30 section officer posts, details here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Section Officer in the treasuries, accounts and lotteries (Finance and accounts) department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

The last date to apply for the posts is October 4, 2022.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University with 3 years regular service in the Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Autonomous Body/ University/ Co-operative Bank of the State of Himachal Pradesh.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 45 years of age.

Selected candidates will undergo Pre-induction training at HIPA through Preliminary Entrance Examination followed by Main Entrance Examination for Induction in Himachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Service.

The examination fee is Rs. 400 for general category candidates, Rs. 100 for SC/ST/OBC of HP and EWS category candidates. There is no fee for ex-servicemen of Himachal Pradesh.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on “Apply online”

Click on New registration, key in your details and register

Apply for the desired post

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes