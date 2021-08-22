Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPPSC to conduct recruitment tests from Aug 23, check exam day rules

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct computer-based tests from August 23 to 27 for the selection of computer programmers, assistant engineers, process engineer, and Assistant Public Relations Officers.
“The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commissions website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application Form,” the Commission has said.

Candidates coming from other states have been asked to register through Covid- e-registration software. “This is for the information of all candidates coming to Himachal Pradesh from other States/UT’s for appearing in the Screening Test/Personality Test being conducted by the Commission from 23rd August,2021 to 27th August,2021 that the State Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued fresh guidelines/Instructions for the effective control of Covid-19 and as per instructions, they have to register themselves through COVID E- REGISTRATION SOFTWARE (https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/),” the Commission has informed concerned candidates.

